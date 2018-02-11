DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Is Gettng A Novel Adaptation

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime series, Dragon Ball Super: Broly , is getting a novel adaptation. Here is more information on the book.

The upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly film will have a novel adaptation that will launch on the same day of December 14, 2018. The book is written by Masatoshi

Kusakabe

and drawn by Akira Toriyama, the original creator. Expect the same type of art from the Dragon Ball franchise.



JUMOP jBOOKS publishes the light novel in CD Japan for $6.06 dollars and is also available for pre-ordering on Amazon Japan for 734 yen or $6.50 dollars. The novel is published by Shueisha but does not reveal how many pages it will have. The official description of the book is as follows:

Earth is at peace following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then, one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan named “Broli” who they have never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what is this one doing on Earth? This encounter between three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.