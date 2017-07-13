DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2: Check Out The New Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer

Nintendo Everything revealed a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on the Nintedo Switch. Hit the jump and check it out!

If you haven't already checked out Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, you may want to try it out on the Nintendo Switch. It is a great way to pass the time while you wait for the release of Dragon Ball FighterZIn Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 you can take on all the famous adversaries from the anime series and so much more. Today we got a preview of what the game will be like when our friends over at Nintendo Everything released the new Nintendo Switch gameplay trailer for the upcoming game. The trailer is in Japanese, but it doesn't effect the epic trailer what so ever.Whether you are battling friends on the couch or are taking the Nintendo Switch on the go, the game is really smooth, as seen in the trailer above. Check out how smooth the battle system is with the Nintendo Switch JoyCons. You can also do it normal way too, but where is the fun in that!The fighting possibilies are nearly endless and the multiplayer is really fun for those who want an added challenge. The game is set to arrive on September 22nd on the Nintendo Switch.

About Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2:



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is a fighting role-playing video game developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment based on the Dragon Ball franchise. It is the sequel to Dragon Ball Xenoverse that was released on February 5, 2015. for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on October 28 for Microsoft Windows. In Japan, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been released only on PlayStation 4. The game will be released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017. It is the second Dragon Ball video game released on eighth generation video game consoles.