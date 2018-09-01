Dragon Ball Headlines

DRAGON BALL Z And ADIDAS Collab Leaks Sick Frieza And Cell Kicks

Calling all anime fans and sneakerheads who love Dragon Ball, reports are in that the collaboration of Adidas and Dragon Ball has had a leak of the line that just hit the internet.

On Instagram a page called What Drops Next has shared and leaked two images of the Dragon Ball X Adidas sneakers. The first one down below shows off Frieza's new kicks, the style will be Yung-1 and features the villains trademark colors of purple and white.


In the second leaked image, it shows the shoes which drew their inspiration from Cell. The green shoes feature a speckled pattern just like Cell. It has large white rims that accent its purple detailing.The shoes will be released in the Prophere style, but these two items are not the only ones being worked on at the moment.


What are your thoughts on the new sick kicks? Are you going to be purchasing some of your own when they hit? Which one do you like better? What other kinds do you think they will release? Let us know what you think down below!
