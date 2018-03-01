DRAGONBALL FIGHTERZ: Watch Members Of The Green Bay Packers Duke It Out In The Game

Watch as some of the players from the Green Bay Packers take on each other in DRAGON BALL FighterZ to help showcase the new and upcoming fighter game!

Bandai Namco has released a new video showing the players of the Green Bay Packers playing and experimenting with their new fighter game, Dragon Ball FighterZ!



In the video we see Mike Daniels (Defensive End), Brett Hundley (Quarterback), Chris Odom (Linebacker), and Justin McCray (Offensive Guard) throw down and duke it out with Goku, Freeza and other members of the roster in the video down below.













Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available on January 26th for Xbox 1, PS4, and PC via Steam.

