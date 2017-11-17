DRAGONBALL'S Sean Schemmel Wants To Make Another Live-Action DRAGONBALL Adaptation
During an interview, Sean Schemmel opened up about his desire for more live-action Dragon Ball. The Goku voice actor took a moment to talk about Hollywood’s newfound ability to translate fantastical comic book storylines to the big screen, and said Akira Toriyama’s story could now be done right.
There are only a few words out there that can trigger and enrage Dragon Ball fans, but "live-action adaptation" is probably at the top. The phrase can only remind fans of the failure that was Dragonball Evolution some years back, but Sean Schemmel says he’d like the franchise to get another live-action go one day in the quote down below.
“I’ve been thrilled with how we can finally make a superhero look, which would bring me to the next question of what I think about Dragonball Evolution,” the actor began. “I’m hoping there’s a live-action version in the future someday,” Schemmel revealed. “I think it could be done. I wonder how they’re going to handle the hair, and I think the effects can be done. I think that’s not a problem anymore.”
Dragon Ball’s treatment in Hollywood sadly went the way of many pre-Iron Man comic book adaptations. Marvel Studios is largely heralded for shifting how the entertainment industry approached the vast comics industry, and Dragonball Evolution did not come in under the cut. The film wrapped production before Iron Man’s effect could ripple through the industry, so the dumbfounding adaptation is more like Fantastic Four 2005 than Iron Man in 2008.
After learning quite a few hard lessons from Dragonball Evolution, Schemmel and other fans do hope Hollywood could do justice to a live-action Dragon Ball film. Toriyama’s series is one of the world’s most famous, and its popularity has only risen in recent years thanks to new anime series and video games. If Toriyama is willing to give Son Goku another shot a live-action glory, the artist might end up with a film franchise rivaling or beating The Avengers and The Justice League.
