New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Trailer "The Androids Are Back" Hits
Bandai Namco has put Dragon Ball FighterZ on display at Gamescom with this new trailer showing the androids along with a sneak peek at the "forbidden story" in story mode! In the trailer we first see all of our favorite heroes and villians, then we see Piccolo and Krillin duke it out and show of some sick combos and skills! After we get to see Android 16 fight against Android 18 (backed up by Android 17).
The new Dragon Ball FighterZ Gamescom trailer throws the Androids into the heat! Hit the jump to see the trailer and some more details!
Are you insanely excited for this game? Who is your favorite character that you think should be in the game? Let us know in the comments below!
The closed beta for Dragon Ball FighterZ runs September 16-18. Bandai Namco currently has the full release lined up for February 2018, and fans can look forward to the collector's edition below. Those who pre-order will also get access to the open beta, as well as early access to characters like Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Super Saiyan Blue Goku from Dragon Ball Super.
