RUMOR: ADIDAS To Collaborate With The Dragon Ball Franchise For New Shoe Line?
Its time to start saving those hard earned pennies anime fans. Rumor has it that Adidas and Dragon Ball are about team up for a line of collectible shoes.
The rumor of a possible team up between shoe powerhouse Adidas and the Dragon Ball franchise has surfaced on twitter. Hit the jump for everything we know so far!
The buzz got rolling when an account named Yeezy Mafia got the ball rolling with the early report. Nothing has been made official up to thie point, but the page did write that Adidas is partnering with the Dragon Ball franchise for a fall 2018 lineup. According to the tweet, there would be seven different shoes based on seven Dragon Balls.
This wouldn't be the first shoe company to dip their toes into the anime genre. Vans did so back in 2015 when they did a line of shoes with artist Takashi Murakami, but have since been added to their vault.
If fanatics want a pair of Dragon Ball themed shoes, however, they may want to start saving. Some of Adidas high end collectibles cost an arm and a leg . . . if said leg cost upwards of $300. Start saving because if the rumor proves to be true, they'll be gone before you know it.
Who is all in on buying a pair of Adidas collectibles? Let us know in the usual place!
