SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION is coming to Nintendo Switch

If you're one of the few or many folks hoping for a card game with Dragon Ball characters, then you'll love Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission for the Nintendo Switch.

A new Dragon Ball video game is on the horizon, and it’s called Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission. The title is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch, and guess what? It’s a card-based battle game.

In all honesty, we can’t remember the last time the good folks at Namco Bandai released a card game with Dragon Ball characters. We understand that the game comes with 1,160 cards and 350 characters from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game.

To make things even more interesting, the developers are planning to add a split-screen feature that is similar to the one found in the arcade game, and that’s great. Not to mention, the game will feature seven vs seven battle mode, something that truly peaks our interest.

The video, from our point of view, is quite interesting and it gives us a slight idea of what to expect. It won’t be a title for everyone because some fans aren’t into card games, but since it has the Dragon Ball name attached, we suspect even non-card game fans of the anime will give Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission a try.

When it comes down to the release date, the company gave a 2019 date, but no word on the month. Now, seeing ass the game is card-based, it shouldn’t take overly long to step out of the development phase and into consumer's hands.