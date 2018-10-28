SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION Shares Its Nintendo Switch Trailer
The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.06 minute trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission. The game has around 1,160 cards to play with and 350 characters available. The matches consist of seven cards per player, its release date is 2019 in Japan. Its retail price has not been revealed yet, for more information on the title you can check out its official site,
Publisher Bandai Namco's upcoming action martial arts video game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, has released its first Nintendo Switch trailer. Here is more.
The manga series that inspired this game and the other arcade titles is Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission. Yoshitaka Nagayama is the author and illustrator behind this series. This manga serves as a sequel to Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Dark Demon Realm Mission! even though it has its own version of canon, it changes up the events that occured. This series takes place after the Universe Survival Saga in Dragon Ball Super.
