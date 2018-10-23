SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION Website Officially Online; First Details On The Game Revealed

The first details regarding the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission were recently revealed by the game's newly opened website.

World Mission's official Twitter page also put out a tweet which announced the website as well as included a couple of screenshots. Check out the tweet below: Bandai Namco has officially opened thefor their upcoming Nintendo Switch title Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission and as such has revealed a ton of new information on the game.World Mission's official Twitter page also put out a tweet which announced the website as well as included a couple of screenshots. Check out the tweet below:

Being our first official information on the upcoming Nintendo Switch card-game, we also got a synopsis of sorts which features information on the in-game world, the story, the characters, specifically the main character "Beat":

A world where the super warriors that once flourished are now treated as heroes. A card game based on the legendary warriors developed by Capsule Corporation is the latest craze. People call it “Super Dragon Ball Heroes.”



The town where “Super Dragon Ball Heroes” is so popular is called Hero Town. A boy named Beat, who visits this town for the first time, is captivated by the “Super Dragon Ball Heroes” tournament shown on the video display in town.



This is the story of a boy, from his first encounter with “Super Dragon Ball Heroes” up until his becoming of a “Hero.”

What do you think of the details? Are you excited to play Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission once it releases for the Nintendo Switch in 2019?



