Today Marks The 32nd Anniversary Of The Original DRAGON BALL TV Anime

On this day in February 1986, Toei Animation's Dragon Ball TV anime debuted its very first episode in Japan on Fuji Television, launching a franchise like none other...

Dragon Ball - 153 episodes

Dragon Ball Z - 291 episodes

Dragon Ball GT - 64 episodes

Dragon Ball Super - 131 episodes

Happy 32nd anniversary to the original #DragonBall series! On February 26, 1986, Goku began his adventures on Fuji TV in Japan.









Thirty-two years ago, who would have thought that the very first episode of Dragon Ball would go on to launch a franchise that would produce 639 episodes, 20 anime films and numerous OVAs and specials.:Indeed, series creator Akria Toriyama recently stated that even to this day, he still has no idea why the series is so popular. Nonetheless, the franchise is arguably the most recognizable manga/anime IP in the world and currently ranks as the second best-selling manga title of all-time with 240 million sales (One Piece is #1 with 430 million).Presently, there's a lot of mystery surrounding the Dragon Ball community. With just three more episodes of Dragon Ball Super left and the 20th film set for release this December, fans are currently left to wonder if and when a new anime series will be revealed.In humorously coincidental, unrelated news. Today also marks the 30th anniversary of Jean-Claude Van Damme's Bloodsport.