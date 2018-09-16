You Can Now Pre-Order DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ From The Nintendo eShop Ahead Of Its September 28th Release

You can now pre-order and pre-download Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Nintendo Switch from the Nintendo eShop ahead of the game's September 26th release. Hit the jump to find out more...

In two weeks time Dragon Ball FighterZ will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch. Ahead of its release date, on September 26th to be specific, the game has become available for pre-order and pre-download on the Nintendo eShop.



The pre-load will take up 6.2GB of your Switch's memory, an incredibly small file size considering other titles such as Wolfenstein II took up almost four times that amount.



There are multiple editions available in the eShop, you can check them and their distinctions out below:

The "Standard" edition, which costs $59.99, consists of the base game and all of its characters - no included DLC.



The "FighterZ" Edition, which costs $94.99, includes all DLC fighters - as well as Android 21.



The "Ultimate" edition, which costs $109.99, includes the fighters available on account of the FighterZ pass as well as the "Anime Music Pack" (11 songs from the Anime) and "Commentator Voice Pack".

Are you looking forward to Dragon Ball FighterZ? Will you be making you of the pre-load? Which edition are you looking to purchase?