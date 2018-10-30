DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 New DLC Is All About Co-Op Multiplayer

If you're the type of person who always wanted to play Dynasty Warriors 9 in co-op, then you're in luck because TECMO is moving to add this feature in the newest DLC.

Today, every gamer must have heard of the Dynasty Warrior series of video games. The latest addition is called Dynasty Warriors 9, and it was released earlier this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

It’s a single player title where players use a single character to fight hordes of enemies. That’s one of the trademark aspects of Dynasty Warriors, and the same can be said for the latest iteration.

Now, at a time when multiplayer games are more popular than before, the developer, KOEI Tecmo, has decided to add a co-op component to the game via Downloadable Content (DLC). Yes, for the first time, fans of the series will have the chance to play through the campaign with a friend, and that’s good.

A new mode is available

For those who are interested, we should point out that the new mode is available today for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. When it comes down to the Xbox One, well, the DLC is set to launch for that system at a later date.

We understand that the two-player co-op feature is available for both online and offline play. That’s quite a surprise because most games no longer incorporate offline co-op anymore, so we have to wonder if KOEI Tecmo will include it in future games.

Here’s a description of the game, according to the developer:

"In Dynasty Warriors 9, players will explore China as it existed when feudal warlords vied for dominance over the land – the waning days of the Han dynasty and emergence of the Three Kingdoms era. Setting out to complete various objectives, players will utilize an unprecedented world map to navigate and traverse a variety of different landscapes ranging from vast plains to snow-covered peaks presented with dynamic day/night and weather cycles. Exploring these impressive environments is made more engaging through the ability to adapt to surroundings to gain an upper hand in battle, with players able to use equipment to circumvent obstacles or blend in to avoid conflict."

Bear in mind that Dynasty Warriors 9 isn’t a game for everyone, therefore, we’d like to recommend reading or watching several reviews before deciding to invest.