Ever Wanted to See THOR: RAGNAROK Mixed With Anime Music? Now You Can

Due to the colorfulness and fun of Thor: Ragnarok, it became the most successful Thor movie yet. Because of that alone, it deserves a great anime treatment.

Thor: Ragnarok is the best in the series, and one of the most impressive Marvel movie. Now, since the movie is so popular, one has to wonder how well would it fit in with an anime opening of sorts.

For certain, many of us didn’t have that in mind, but one creator did, and he moved ahead to bring his dreams to reality. You see, a YouTuber known as No Name Animation did a very good job giving Thor: Ragnarok an anime makeover where music is concerned.

The creator used clips from the movie and spliced them together with a song from J-pop legend, LiSA. From what we can tell, everything seems to work quite well for the most part, but it’s not perfect and that’s something we can forgive.

We have to say that Hela and the Hulk fit in quite well with the theme, and Thor to some extent. Not to mention, the movie’s colorful visuals are probably the most enticing with the music in the background.

With this, we can easily see how well a Thor anime would work, but that’s up to Disney since we’re just mere fans with no real power.

Going forward, we can only home No Name Animation tackles other movies and give then an anime makeover that does them justice. With the diversity of characters and colors we’ve seen in the Aquaman trailer, we can bet it would fit well with an anime theme.

Before that can happen, it must first impress as a good movie. Lord knows the folks at DC and Warner Bros. could do well with a quality film right now.