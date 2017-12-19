Everything You Need To Know About SWORD ART ONLINE For 2018

There is a lot of things lined up for Sword Art Online fans in 2018, so we decided that we would break it down and get you all the information so that you can be ready for 2018 when it hits!

Sword Art Online, we thought we would put together a list of all of the SAO goodness for you to look forward to in the coming year!



Sword Art Online: Alicization Sword Art Online: Alicization is the upcoming third season of the anime series! Alicization will be picking up from where Sword Art Online 2 left off in animating Reki Kawahara's light novels!











Synopsis: “Underworld” … the world that could outstrip even “SAO.” Residents are NPCs who are just like humans. Kirito wonders into and gets lost in “Underground.” He and his new friends struggle to escape from there and find a secrets of the virtual world.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Gun Gale Online is a spin off series of the original Sword Art Online series, it is written by Keiichi Sigsawa.











Synopsis: The stage is Gun Gale Online, a VRMMORPG, where Kirito once fought against Death Gun. In this world of guns, a girl with pink battle gear appears. A new battle is about to begin.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be a third person shooter, and is the first video game in the SOA franchise to be set in the world of Gun Gale Online! Bandai Namco is creating the game and it will be releasing in March of 2018!







Take control of your fate in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet where your choices are faster and heavier than a bullet. With an in-depth character customization system, fast paced jumps, wall-to-wall repels, and air dashes, experience a new and unique shooter hybrid of the popular RPG.



Preorder and you'll receive the special Silver Assault Gun and the Asuna and Kirito SAO avatar costumes, or you can grab the limited Phantom Edition of the game to acquire the figures of Kirito and Sinon and a special in-game exclusive costume, only available at the Bandai Namco Official Store!

