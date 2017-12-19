Everything You Need To Know About SWORD ART ONLINE For 2018

With the new year right around the corner and all of the new things announced for Sword Art Online
, we thought we would put together a list of all of the SAO goodness for you to look forward to in the coming year!
Sword Art Online: Alicization
is the upcoming third season of the anime series! Alicization will be picking up from where Sword Art Online 2
left off in animating Reki Kawahara's light novels!
Synopsis: “Underworld” … the world that could outstrip even “SAO.” Residents are NPCs who are just like humans. Kirito wonders into and gets lost in “Underground.” He and his new friends struggle to escape from there and find a secrets of the virtual world.
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online
Gun Gale Online
is a spin off series of the original Sword Art Online series, it is written by Keiichi Sigsawa.
Synopsis: The stage is Gun Gale Online, a VRMMORPG, where Kirito once fought against Death Gun. In this world of guns, a girl with pink battle gear appears. A new battle is about to begin.
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be a third person shooter, and is the first video game in the SOA franchise to be set in the world of Gun Gale Online! Bandai Namco is creating the game and it will be releasing in March of 2018!
Take control of your fate in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet where your choices are faster and heavier than a bullet. With an in-depth character customization system, fast paced jumps, wall-to-wall repels, and air dashes, experience a new and unique shooter hybrid of the popular RPG.
Preorder and you'll receive the special Silver Assault Gun and the Asuna and Kirito SAO avatar costumes, or you can grab the limited Phantom Edition of the game to acquire the figures of Kirito and Sinon and a special in-game exclusive costume, only available at the Bandai Namco Official Store!
Sword Art Online Live Action Series
The producers of Friday Night Lights will be heading a new live-action television adaptation of the Sword Art Online series!
Back in summer 2016, Skydance Television announced global live-action rights to Sword Art Online in a partnership with Kadowawa Corp with the big hope of bringing the VRMMORPG sci-fi series to television. Skydance Television with has now signed a deal with Patrick Massett and John Zinman writer-producers whose credits include Friday Night Lights, The Blacklist and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.
The duo will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers on the series. Together with Massett and Zinman, they will also be working with Laeta Kalogridis (Avatar, Altered Carbon) who will write the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.
Sword Art Online Synopsis: In the near future, a Virtual Reality Massive Multiplayer Online RPG called Sword Art Online has been released where players control their avatars with their bodies using a piece of technology called: Nerve Gear. One day, players discover they cannot log out, as the game creator is holding them captive unless they reach the 100th floor of the game's tower and defeat the final boss. Their struggle for survival starts now.