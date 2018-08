A New Image Revealed For Final FAIRY TAIL Anime Series!

With a manga series just over a decade old,garnered astounding fanbase that remains loyal to this day. While the series ended last July many were still left to wonder if the anime adaption would also run to completion. Well with the recent announcement that the series would in fact be launching its final part; fans breathed a collective sigh of relief. Now after some more information on this final series and a key visual, news recently came out revealing a brand new visual and a release date! Check out the art work right here!With the original cast and crew returning to bring this final series to life, expect a proper sendoff to Hiro Mashima's amazing shonen. The series is set to air in Japan on October 7th with new episodes also premiering every Sunday after that at 7:00 am. A special event screening with the cast is set to take place in September with more news revealed as the event approaches. Excited to see how this finally will wrap up? Share your thoughts in the usual place!