A New Image Revealed For Final FAIRY TAIL Anime Series!
With a manga series just over a decade old, Fairy Tail garnered astounding fanbase that remains loyal to this day. While the series ended last July many were still left to wonder if the anime adaption would also run to completion. Well with the recent announcement that the series would in fact be launching its final part; fans breathed a collective sigh of relief. Now after some more information on this final series and a key visual, news recently came out revealing a brand new visual and a release date! Check out the art work right here!
The final Fairy Tail anime series has just unveiled a new piece of promo art and with it a release date. Hit the jump for the details.
With the original cast and crew returning to bring this final series to life, expect a proper sendoff to Hiro Mashima's amazing shonen. The series is set to air in Japan on October 7th with new episodes also premiering every Sunday after that at 7:00 am. A special event screening with the cast is set to take place in September with more news revealed as the event approaches. Excited to see how this finally will wrap up? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]