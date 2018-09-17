FAIRY TAIL: Final Visual Revealed For The Series Final Season
Since 2006, Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail, has been captivating fans through the pages and screen with its manga series and anime adaption. Now, after 12 years it looks like the anime will be catching up to its printed predecessor and is primed to conclude with its last series. Their official website had also released a new and final visual to build up anticipation for the series; that can be seen below. It features the main cast of the series with the protagonist, Natsu, front and center. It can be seen below.
Finally, after years of airing on television screens, we are approaching the final Fairy Tail series. Hit the jump to check out the final key visual before the new show's release.
Shinji Ishihira will be directing the series over at A-1 Pictures with the entire cast and crew set to return and complete the journey, as well. The series is primed for an October 7th release in Japan on TV Tokyo, TV Osaks, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TV Q Kyuushuu. Excited for the final season of the long running anime? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]