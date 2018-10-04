Fairy Tail Headlines

FAIRY TAIL Manga Creator Hiro Mashima Reveals Sketches For His Next Series

Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail manga ended last July and he's been teasing an exciting new series in the months since. Here's some tantalizing sketches for the series that will debut this June.

Hiro Mashima, celebrated mangaka for Rave Master and Fairy Tail, has revealed some sketches from his next manga series on the official Kodnasha website.  The message on the site reads:

Japan … America … Europe… The world is waiting …

Eleven months have passed since the finale of Fairy Tail. Now a new adventure awaits.

On June 27, 2018 the new series by Hiro Mashima begins!

What will it be about? It’s a secret for a little while longer …!

But to tide you over, check out these preliminary sketches—revealed here for the first time!



There's literally no additional details available about the series but the sketches below certainly contain traces of Mashima's notable style. In addition to the new manga series, fans of Mashima also have the final season of the Fairy Tail anime to look forward to, which returns Fall 2018.
