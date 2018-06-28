New FAIRY TAIL CITY HERO Spinoff Manga In The Works!
Fairy Tail was a series that started in 2006 and was the creation of Hiro Mashima. The original series ended last summer but it left behind a legacy with a few anime series and films along with a spinoff manga. Now, after a few months of hinting; Mashima was ready to announcea working title and visual for his new spinoff series! The series, as of now is being called "Fairy Tail City Hero". It will be illustrated and written by Ushio Ando and is set to release this fall. Check out hte new visual below!
Hiro Mashima's brainchild, Fairy Tail, has recently been announced to have a brand new spinoff manga released! Hit the jump to learn about the tentatively titled Fairy Tail City Hero!
This along with the promise of more details to be revealed on his Fairy Tail sequel spinoff manga; was also stated by Mishima. The spinoff series will be tentatively called Faiy Tail Zokuhen (Fairy Tail sequel). This along with one more spinoff manga will be coming down the pipeline as more news is revealed. Excited for all of the new Fairy Tail content? Share your thoughts in the usual place!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]