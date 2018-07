The Final FAIRY TAIL Series Announced With New Image

The hit anime and manga series, Fairy Tail, has recently announced its final series it will be airing. The news dropped, complete with a new visual for the fans. Hit the jump!

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu

Aya Hirano as Lucy

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Yuichi Nakamura as Gray

Sayaka Ohara as Erza

The final series ofis approaching fast. With this news,has decided to release a brand new visual for the upcoming series. Hiro Mashima's epic story began in 2006 and ran around 11 years before concluding last summer. since its inception the sereis has garnered two anime series, two anime films, a spinoff project and als osome more original works. To say the series was a success is a gross understatement. One of the best pieces of news coming out of the new series is that most of the main cast from the most previous anime series will be returning to help his series. This includesand. The cast from the series will also be reprising their roles. Check it out below along with the new visual!





Excited for the final series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Expect the final series to drop some time in October and its partnered networks!