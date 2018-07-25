The Final FAIRY TAIL Series Announced With New Image
The final series of Fairy Tail is approaching fast. With this news, Avex Pictures has decided to release a brand new visual for the upcoming series. Hiro Mashima's epic story began in 2006 and ran around 11 years before concluding last summer. since its inception the sereis has garnered two anime series, two anime films, a spinoff project and als osome more original works. To say the series was a success is a gross understatement. One of the best pieces of news coming out of the new series is that most of the main cast from the most previous anime series will be returning to help his series. This includes A-1 Pictures and Bridge. The cast from the series will also be reprising their roles. Check it out below along with the new visual!
The hit anime and manga series, Fairy Tail, has recently announced its final series it will be airing. The news dropped, complete with a new visual for the fans. Hit the jump!
-
Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu
-
Aya Hirano as Lucy
-
Rie Kugimiya as Happy
-
Yuichi Nakamura as Gray
-
Sayaka Ohara as Erza
Pretty exciting news to come ot of the Fairy Tail camp without a doubt! Excited for the final series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Expect the final series to drop some time in October on TV Tokyo and its partnered networks!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]