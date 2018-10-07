The Next Spin-off Manga to FAIRY TAIL Is Called FAIRY TAIL LIGHTNING GODS

Fans of the Fairy Tail franchise and its creator have a lot to look forward to in 2018. The most sought after is likely the final season, but it goes without saying many are waiting patiently for “Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods” spin-off manga.



If you’ve been keeping up with the Anime Expo 2018, then chances are you might have heard about the release date for Fairy Tale: Lightning Gods. According to a report from the folks at Kodansha USA, the manga should make its way to the west in November of this year.



The title was originally called Fairy Tail Gaiden: Flash of Great Lightning, though we’re not certain why the name was changed. Still, the newer title is shorter and better, so we’re 100 percent behind it at this point.

Can’t get enough FAIRY TAIL? FAIRY TAIL LIGHTING GODS is coming to you November 2018!#KodanshaAX2018 pic.twitter.com/iDbGLbiVvN — Kodansha Comics (@KodanshaUSA) July 7, 2018

For those who are wondering, the new spin-off manga follows the life of the lightning wizard, Laxus. We expect it to differ from the original, but at the same time, fans should look forward to seeing several well-known characters.



“The final Fairy Tail spinoff manga, following the volatile and handsome lightning wizard, Laxus! Complete your collection that began with Fairy Tail: Twin Dragons of Saber Tooth and Fairy Tail: Rhodonite.”



Now, while creator, Hiro Mashima, is working on his new manga, Edens Zero, there are plans for a sequel series to Fairy Tail. We’re not sure when the first manga for this series will come out, but that’s not really super important at this time.



Fans should just feel happy that Mashima is not abandoning the franchise, though, he couldn’t even if he wanted. Fairy Tail is a big money maker for the man, and on that note alone, it makes little sense to kick it to the side for a new manga that could flop.