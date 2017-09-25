Fall Festival Will Reveal Next Stage Of Plans For SWORD ART ONLINE

The actors for Kirito, Asuna and Silica will be on the stage along with a few other key players in the franchises success in their next stage of plans, hit the jump for the full details.

With the new games of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet and Sword Art Online: Integral Factor, plus the home release of the movie Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale there are many plans in the making for the franchise, Publisher Dengeki has started revealing plans for this year's Aki no Saiten (Autumn Festival). Which will be taking place on October 1st.



The panel for Sword Art Online at the Fall Festival will be presented on the stage by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito), Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna), Rina Hidaka (Silica), author Reki Kawahara, Dengeki Bunko editor Kazuma Miki and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Yosuke Futami. The Ordinal Scale home video release and the series' international success will also be discussed in a talk lead by Hidaka. This panel promises to present the plans for the next phase of next steps of the Sword Art Online project.



Here is the official trailer for Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale followed by the trailer for the new video game in production, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, down below that is the mobile game in developement Sword Art Online: Integral Factor for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for all the new things that are coming for the Sword Art Online franchise? Which new thing are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!













