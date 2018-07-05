FATE/STAY NIGHT HEAVENS FEEL First Film's English Dub Teaser Has Landed For Fans
Earlier today Fathom Events treated fans to the first English dubbed teaser for the first Fate/Stay Night Heavens Feel film. The film is the first of a trilogy with the second one debuting later this year. Check out the teaser down below:
The English dub film will premiere in theaters in the United States on June 5th and June 7th at 7:30 pm local time. For the full list of theaters, check out the Fathom Events website here. he screenings will include exclusive bonus content featuring ADR director Tony Oliver and the English voice cast, who are reprising their roles from Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works.
