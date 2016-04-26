Check Out This Amazing FINAL FANTASY VII Snow Sculpture Of Cloud Taking On Sephiroth
Squaren Enix has taken their Final Fantasy 30 year anniversary to a whole new level. At the annual Sapporo Snow Festival, Square Enix blew everyone's minds with a sculpture that depicts Cloud fighting his arch nemesis Sephiroth next to Shinra Power Company's reactor.
The annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan features many great snow sculptures from hit Manga and Anime series, but Square Enix stole the show with this epic snow sculpture! Check it out after the jump!
Square Enix is currently working on a remake of Final Fantasy VII, but gamers probably won't see it until 2018. Until then, however, we get to sit back and soak up everything that Square Enix releases about the game. We fully anticipate it to be the biggest remake of all time as FInal Fantasy VII is regarded as one of the best games of the franchise.
About FINAL FANTASY VII:
FINAL FANTASY VII, which sold more than 11 million copies worldwide across multiple platforms on the PlayStation computer entertainment system, is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The critically-acclaimed title raised the bar with its captivating narrative, colorful cast of characters and cinematic movie sequences, leveraging cutting-edge technology of the time.
