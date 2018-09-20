Classic FINAL FANTASY Games Are Set to Come to the Nintendo Switch

Several classic Final Fantasy video games are schedule to hit the Nintendo Switch in the near future, and fans should be excited, even if they're old.

Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, and Final Fantasy X/X-2 are set to make their way to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. We’re not sure of the exact date, but we doubt Square Enix will take forever since these are classics.

We the developer should have little problems porting these classic games to the Nintendo Switch due to their lack of impressive graphical qualities by today’s standards. Additionally, we should also point out that Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is also set to release on the Switch in 2019.

Here’s the thing, these games have never been released on a Nintendo video game system in the past, therefore, this is a major first. It’s quite a surprise that Square Enix has chosen to take this long to bring these games to a Nintendo system.

Chances are, the idea to release these Final Fantasy games on the Switch has much to do with the system’s portability. The ability for fans to play their favorite classic Final Fantasy titles on the go is something many wouldn’t be able to pass up.

Still, we must point out that Nintendo is relying too much on older titles to keep gamers interested in the Switch. So far, the company has announced a plethora of ports, but only time will tell if this plan is good enough to keep the system at the top of the charts.