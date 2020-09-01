FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Demo Won't Release On March 3rd Despite Many Reports Claiming It So
We're pretty sure that a demo for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake will release sometime prior to the game's full release — that being on March 3rd — but Square Enix is yet to announce such a thing's coming existence. We're almost certain of this as it leaked online in full just a couple of days ago — therefore, it's a pretty safe bet.
Recently, many reports claimed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo will release on March 3rd but it turns out that that's just a widespread misconception.
Recently, a report by Gamespot claimed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo will become available on March 3rd alongside the release of the full game. As Gamespot tends to be a pretty reputable source, many took this as confirmation or an announcement of sorts. However, it turns out that this portion of the report was made in error.
Gamespot's Tamoor Hussain took to Twitter to clarify that the widespread misconception was sparked due to an editor incorrectly assuming that the demo would release alongside the full game. In actuality, nobody has any idea when the demo will actually see the light of day. You can check out Hussain's tweet below (via Gamefragger):
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from March 3rd, 2020.
