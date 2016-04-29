Final Fantasy Headlines

First Original FINAL FANTASY Manga Series Announced

News continues to trickle out from the 30th Anniversary celebration of Final Fantasy that took place in Japan recently. One of the exciting announcements was for an original manga series from Hazuki Minase.

Titled Final Fantasy: Lost Strangers, the Mazuki Minase written and Itsuki Kameya drawn manga series marks the first original manga from the Final Fantasy franchise.  Little was revealed about the title but a promo poster was released online, which you can check out below.

Other news that came from the celebration include the reveal of a father-and-son Final Fantasy XIV TV drama and a first look at Cloud and Sephiroth concept art from the Final Fantasy VII remake.




