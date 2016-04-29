First Original FINAL FANTASY Manga Series Announced
Titled Final Fantasy: Lost Strangers, the Mazuki Minase written and Itsuki Kameya drawn manga series marks the first original manga from the Final Fantasy franchise. Little was revealed about the title but a promo poster was released online, which you can check out below.
News continues to trickle out from the 30th Anniversary celebration of Final Fantasy that took place in Japan recently. One of the exciting announcements was for an original manga series from Hazuki Minase.
Other news that came from the celebration include the reveal of a father-and-son Final Fantasy XIV TV drama and a first look at Cloud and Sephiroth concept art from the Final Fantasy VII remake.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]