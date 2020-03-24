It's All About The Characters In This New Episode Of The INSIDE FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Mini Series

Square Enix has released the second episode in their Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake , and this time is focusing on the game's iconic characters that fans know and love.

The long wait is almost over, as Square Enix's highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake is only a bit over 2 weeks away from finally hitting store shelves. Fans of the original game have been able to see just how accurate, not to mention beautiful, everything in this remake looks.

From its iconic characters, and their classic movesets, to the breathtaking streets of Midgard, the development team at Square Enix has definitely managed to bring back to life the original Final Fantasy VII while also adding something extra for those who had the chance to play it.

Just a few weeks ago, Square Enix released a behind the scenes video that gave away some details about the long-awaited title, and introduced us to some of the members of the development team.

Today, Square Enix has released the second episode in the Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake mini series, revealing a bunch of information about the main characters, what has led them to become involved in the events of the game, and their motivations.

The video is entirely in Japanese, so don't forget to turn on the subtitles in order to enjoy the second episode in the Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake mini series; unless, of course, that you do speak Japanese.

Check it out:

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?



Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.

