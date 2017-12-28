Universal Studios Japan Tease Their New FINAL FANTASY And Anime Themed Attractions

These new teaser trailers for the upcoming attractions at Universal Studios Japan will make you pack your bags. Check the out after the jump!

The mecha for anime fans just got a little more attractive. If you haven't planned a trip to Japan, the new rides coming to Universal Studios may make you rethink your vacation plans next year. In 2018 the theme park will introduce new rides based on popular Final Fantasy and other anime frachises.



Universal Studios Japan launched some new teasers for the Japan 2018 events. The new theme rides include: Detective Conan, Monster Hunter, a Sailor Moon 4D show, and a Final Fantasy VR ride that features everyones favorite villain, Sephiroth. Don't fret either, there are chocobos that ride along side the VR train.Take a peak at the teaser below!











The worst part of the announcement is that the event starts January 19th, 2018 and ends next June. So if you want to hit these rides, you may want to open the pocket book ASAP.



Which of the four rides would you like to check out most? Let us know in the usual place.





