WAR OF THE VISIONS: FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS: New Tactical RPG Has Been Announced
The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.20 minute teaser trailer for the upcoming tactical role-playing game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The game will be launching next year but Square Enix has not revealed any platform for the title.
Developer Alim's upcoming tactical role-playing game, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, has released a new trailer revealing the new version. Here is more information.
The previous game titled Final Fantasy Brave Exvius released for mobile devices (iOS, Android, Amazon Fire) in Japan on October 22, 2015 and worldwide on June 29, 2016. Given that this upcoming game is a spinoff of the previous title, it will not be surprising if it hits mobile devices.
Staff behind Brave Exvius
Developer - Alim
Publisher - Square Enix
Director - Eiji Takahashi
Producer - Kei Hirono, Hiroki Fujimoto
Writer - Yukinori Kitajima, Nanako Saito
Composer - Noriyasu Agematsu
Brave Exvius is a turn-based role-playing game and combines elements from the classic Final Fantasy series with Brave Frontier. The interface is simple to use and lets players command attacks by just touching an attack button. There are magic spells, limit breaks and summoning of creatures. As soon as more information on War of the Visions comes up, we will let you know.
War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius launches on 2019
