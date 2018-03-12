WAR OF THE VISIONS: FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS: New Tactical RPG Has Been Announced

The official Square Enix YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.20 minute teaser trailer for the upcoming tactical role-playing game War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The game will be launching next year but Square Enix has not revealed any platform for the title.



The previous game titled Final Fantasy Brave Exvius released for mobile devices (iOS, Android, Amazon Fire) in Japan on October 22, 2015 and worldwide on June 29, 2016. Given that this upcoming game is a spinoff of the previous title, it will not be surprising if it hits mobile devices.



Staff behind Brave Exvius

Developer - Alim

Publisher - Square Enix

Director - Eiji Takahashi

Producer - Kei Hirono, Hiroki Fujimoto

Writer - Yukinori Kitajima, Nanako Saito

Composer - Noriyasu Agematsu



Brave Exvius is a turn-based role-playing game and combines elements from the classic Final Fantasy series with Brave Frontier. The interface is simple to use and lets players command attacks by just touching an attack button. There are magic spells, limit breaks and summoning of creatures. As soon as more information on War of the Visions comes up, we will let you know.

