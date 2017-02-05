FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST & ONE PIECE Voice Actor Ed Blaylock's Funeral Open House Set For Today May 2nd

The family of Ed Blaylock announced that Ed Blaylocks funeral will be open to the public for the fans of his. Hit the jump for more details!

Ed Blaylocks funeral will be held today at 11:30 A.M CST and anyone in the area can go and honor a great member of the anime community. The funeral will be held at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas. Friends and Family will be sharing memories they've shared with Ed.



Ed Blaylock voiced King Bradley and Fritz Lang in Fullmetal Alchemist as well as several other Funimation anime series. Her also loved classical music and operating boom mics on the set of movies in both the US and Europe.



He also was an actor for "Living History," where he portrayed historical figures from American history in full costume and talked to school children. He loved portraying George Washington and Benjamin Franklin.



Ed was Born on September 6, 1952 in Texas and was a Texan throughout. He served in the Peace Corps and had a tremendous respect for military.



If you are in the Dallas area please go and honor the man that brought some great characters to life through his voice.

Posted By: KILLAMOJO

