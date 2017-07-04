Full Metal Alchemist Headlines

Japan's Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie Debuts First Trailer To Mixed Fan Reaction

Japan's Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie Debuts First Trailer To Mixed Fan Reaction

Not one but two trailers for WB Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie has been released. Some of it looks surprisingly well-executed while other components look like amateur cosplay...

MarkJulian | 4/7/2017
Filed Under: "Full Metal Alchemist"
Below, are the first two trailers for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie from director Fumihiko Sori and WB Japan. As with any Japanese adaptation of a major manga/anime property, fans are instantly zeroing in on the quality of the VFX.  Unlike Sori's previous manga adaptation (the Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), Fullmetal Alchemist will require a great deal more VFX and CG to bring the world of the Elric brothers to life.  Certain scenes are trully impressive but the transmutation still looks unfinished.  However, that might very well be the case and the CG could be fine tuned as the film draws closer to its December 2017 release date.

Check out the trailers below and let us know what your current expectations are for the film in the comment section below.











ABOUT THE FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Live-Action Movie
The full cast for the film features:
  • Ryōsuke Yamada plays as Edward Elric.
  • Tsubasa Honda stars as Winry Rockbell.
  • Dean Fujioka costars as Roy Mustang.
  • Fumiyo Kohinata as General Hakuro
  • Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes
  • Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye
  • Natsuna as Maria Ross
  • Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes
  • Yo Oizumi as Shou Tucker
  • Jun Kunimura as Doctor Marco
  • Yasuko Matsuyuki (pictured bottom right in image to the right) as Lust
  • Kanata Hongou as Envy
  • Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony
  • Kenjiro Ishimaru as Father Cornello
The first Fullmetal Alchemist television anime began airing 2003 and spawned a 2005 sequel film, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror of Shamballa. In 2009, a second anime series, which adhered more closely to the manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, premiered and was also followed by a sequel film, 2011's Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos.

According to director Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), the film will attempt to adapt Nobuhiro Wastsuki's entire Fullmetal Alchemist manga series in one movie. The manga series is 28 volumes long.  In comparison, the Rurouni Kenshin manga series is 27 volumes and WB Japan split that series up into three films.

Sori also revealed that Edward Elric will be 20-years-old in the film, whereas he's 15 in the manga and anime.  The film shot on location in Italy for two months before wrapping production in Japan.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
The Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie Receives December 1 Release Date The Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie Receives December 1 Release Date
WB Japan announced that the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie from Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy) will be released on Dec. 01. The official website also debuted a new look at Alphonse.
Both Elrics Are Revealed In The Latest Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Stills Both Elrics Are Revealed In The Latest Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Stills
New official images from WB Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie reveal both Edward and Alphonse Elric. Perhaps the full cgi Alphonse won't look as out of place as initially feared?
There's Going To Be A Long Wait For That Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie There's Going To Be A Long Wait For That Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie
The live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie from WB Japan began filming in Italy this past June and the first trailer was released last month but the film won't hit theaters until December 2017.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]