Japan's Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie Debuts First Trailer To Mixed Fan Reaction

Not one but two trailers for WB Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie has been released. Some of it looks surprisingly well-executed while other components look like amateur cosplay...



















ABOUT THE FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Live-Action Movie

The full cast for the film features:

Ryōsuke Yamada plays as Edward Elric.

Tsubasa Honda stars as Winry Rockbell.

Dean Fujioka costars as Roy Mustang.

Fumiyo Kohinata as General Hakuro

Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes

Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye

Natsuna as Maria Ross

Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes

Yo Oizumi as Shou Tucker

Jun Kunimura as Doctor Marco

Yasuko Matsuyuki (pictured bottom right in image to the right) as Lust

Kanata Hongou as Envy

Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony

Kenjiro Ishimaru as Father Cornello

The first Fullmetal Alchemist television anime began airing 2003 and spawned a 2005 sequel film, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror of Shamballa. In 2009, a second anime series, which adhered more closely to the manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, premiered and was also followed by a sequel film, 2011's Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos.

According to director Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), the film will attempt to adapt Nobuhiro Wastsuki's entire Fullmetal Alchemist manga series in one movie. The manga series is 28 volumes long. In comparison, the Rurouni Kenshin manga series is 27 volumes and WB Japan split that series up into three films.

Sori also revealed that Edward Elric will be 20-years-old in the film, whereas he's 15 in the manga and anime. The film shot on location in Italy for two months before wrapping production in Japan.

Below, are the first two trailers for the live-actionmovie from director Fumihiko Sori and WB Japan. As with any Japanese adaptation of a major manga/anime property, fans are instantly zeroing in on the quality of the VFX. Unlike Sori's previous manga adaptation (the Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), Fullmetal Alchemist will require a great deal more VFX and CG to bring the world of the Elric brothers to life. Certain scenes are trully impressive but the transmutation still looks unfinished. However, that might very well be the case and the CG could be fine tuned as the film draws closer to its December 2017 release date.Check out the trailers below and let us know what your current expectations are for the film in the comment section below.