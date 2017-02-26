Full Metal Alchemist Headlines

The Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie Receives December 1 Release Date

WB Japan announced that the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie from Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy) will be released on Dec. 01. The official website also debuted a new look at Alphonse.

MarkJulian | 2/26/2017
The official website for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie debuted a new, close-up look at a full-armored Alphonse Elric. This image comes after the younger Elric brother was revealed last month in a series of new stills.

As previously reported, the film won't hit Japanese theaters until December but thankfully, it will debut on the first day of the month instead of during the Holidays.  The quicker it hits theaters in Japan, the faster North America will receive it's limited-theatrical run from FUNimation or some other third-party (although my money is on FUNi).  

ABOUT THE FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Live-Action Movie
The full cast for the film features:
  • Ryōsuke Yamada plays as Edward Elric.
  • Tsubasa Honda stars as Winry Rockbell.
  • Dean Fujioka costars as Roy Mustang.
  • Fumiyo Kohinata as General Hakuro
  • Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes
  • Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye
  • Natsuna as Maria Ross
  • Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes
  • Yo Oizumi as Shou Tucker
  • Jun Kunimura as Doctor Marco
  • Yasuko Matsuyuki (pictured bottom right in image to the right) as Lust
  • Kanata Hongou as Envy
  • Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony
  • Kenjiro Ishimaru as Father Cornello
The first Fullmetal Alchemist television anime began airing 2003 and spawned a 2005 sequel film, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Movie - Conqueror of Shamballa. In 2009, a second anime series, which adhered more closely to the manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, premiered and was also followed by a sequel film, 2011's Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos.

According to director Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy), the film will attempt to adapt Nobuhiro Wastsuki's entire Fullmetal Alchemist manga series in one movie. The manga series is 28 volumes long.  In comparison, the Rurouni Kenshin manga series is 27 volumes and WB Japan split that series up into three films.

Sori also revealed that Edward Elric will be 20-years-old in the film, whereas he's 15 in the manga and anime.  The film shot on location in Italy for two months before wrapping production in Japan.
