Four New Stills From The Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Film Reveal Colonel Mustang, Envy And More

Check out these four official stills from Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist film featuring Roy Mustang, Envy, Winry and Lieutenant Hawkeye.

The official website for WB Japan's live-action Fullmetal Alchemist film has uploaded four new stills which reveal new looks at Colonel Mustang, Lt. Hawkeye, Winry and Envy. Check them out below.











The film will open in Japan on December 1 and is slated to adapt all of

Nobuhiro Wastsuki 28 volume manga into one film. Expect a lot of side stories and characters to be cut!