FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: Check Out The First Full-Length Trailer For The Live Action Movie!

Warner Bros. Japan launched the first full length live action Fullmetal Alchemist trailer for the upcoming film. Hit the jump and check it out!

Finally! The first full-length trialer for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie. The new video features several of the most recognizable characters from the franchise.



Even without very many English subtitles, fans can still ooo and ahhh at the presentation. Not to mention you still get plenty from the trailer as well. Watch as Edward Elric uses his epic alchemy skills on his enemies. Alphonse is also shown in action against some tought foes, and while the CGI at times might be a little noticable it is still hard to tell its CGI.







The new footage gives an epic introduction to characters like Roy Mustagn, Winry Rock Bell, Maes Hughes, and the Homunculi. The Lust, Engy and Gluttony villains also were featured and given some spots here and there. All in all for a Japanese anime adaptation this looks like it is shapping up to be one of the better ones.



Earlier in the month it was revealed the the Anime Expo that this film will be the first of two movies. Fullmetal Alchemist will debut in Japan on December 1.



Are you excited to see the live action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist? Let us know in the comment section below!







About Fullmetal Alchemist:



In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.



