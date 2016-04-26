FUNiimation Releasing NOBUNAGUN Season 1 Soon on S.A.V.E.

Check out the NEW trailer for the upcoming season 1 trailer for Nobunagun Season 1 and let us know what you think!

FUNimation announced that Nobunagun will be coming to S.A.V.E. very soon and can be pre-ordered through them by clicking here. In the series the world faces an impending invasion of the alien species known as the Evolutionary Invasion Objects (EIO).In order to combat the EIO, the organization DOGOO created super warriors through DNA manipulation called E-Gene holders. These warriors use weapons called AU ball that share an affinity to their assigned historical figure. Check out the preview trailer below!





About Nobunagun Season 1:



Sio Ogura is a shy misfit who'd rather talk about tanks than gossip about girl stuff. She's plagued by reoccurring dreams of ancient battle scenes, and her only friend is a kindhearted popular girl named Asao. But Sio's life takes an explosive turn when a school field trip is interrupted by an outbreak of Evolutionary Invaders: hideous alien creatures hell-bent on nuking the planet. During a daring attempt to rescue Asao, Sio discovers that she's an E-Gene Holder: the reincarnation of a historical figure capable of summoning special weaponry. Possessed by the spirit of legendary warrior Oda Nobunaga, Sio joins forces with the reincarnated versions of Jack the Ripper, Galileo, and Geronimo for a high octane alien shooting spree. Survival is a longshot, but in the battle to save humanity, Sio's the girl with the biggest gun!