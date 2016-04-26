FUNimation Announces That The Steins;Gate: The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu Is Coming Soon

Check out the details for the upcoming release for an English-dub of Steins;Gate: The Movie - Load Region of Déjà Vu! Hit the jump and let us know what you think!

The film takes place after the events of the original anime show. The feature film also unites the original cast members in an all new adventure, however, there is some semi-bad news. We won't have any addition details for the film until late this year after the release of Steins;Gate 0 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Europe and North America.



The film first launched in Japan back in 2013 and grossed about $5.6 million dollars.





About Steins;Gate The Movie:



Experience the enthralling conclusion to the mind-bending hit series, Steins;Gate, as the original creators intended. A year has passed since Okabe reached the Steins Gate world-line where Mayuri is alive, Kurisu hasn't been killed, and time only moves forward. Visiting Japan, Kurisu stops by the Future Gadget Lab where everyone is up to their usual shenanigans. But something's not quite right-memories of other timelines continue to haunt Okabe... or are they visions Out of nowhere, a message is left for Kurisu: cell phone, microwave, SERN. Strong emotions blur the world-lines and trigger deja vu. Before she knows it, Okabe disappears. Unable to let go of the one who never existed, Kurisu makes a daring return to the past. Hoping to save the mad scientist who tried countless times to save her, she must make a decision-risk everything, or live in a world without Okabe.