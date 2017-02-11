Get In The Holiday Spirit With Movic's SWORD ART ONLINE Christmas Themed Goodies
Movic has recently launched a series of subject-themed Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale goods with original art - to be offered through mail-order and their Animate stores. The first of these seasonal goodies was October's "Sport's Day." Now that it is November its time for a Christmas themed piece!
Movic recently launched a series of subject-themed Sword Art Online Ordinal Scale goods with original art for the upcoming holiday season! Hit the jump to get more details!
The goodies for this holiday season are covered by the beautiful duo of blue haired Asuna and Sinon grace tapestries (4,000yen before tax), mobile batteries (3,800yen), plates (1,000yen), book covers, and acrylic stands (1,200yen each). We have the official tweet and pictures down below for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the seasonal goodies? Are they just perfect for you and you have to have them? Do you know anyone else who would love these? Are you going to be getting these items? Let us know what you plan on doing in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]