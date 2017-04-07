GINTAMA Anime Slated To Return This October With The Porori Arc
The official Twitter account for Japanese manga magazine Animedia is teasing an important announcement for Gintama in its new issue hitting news stands on Monday but the official Gintama TV anime website may have beat them to the punch. The site has posted an announcement that new episodes of Gintama will begin airing in October and it will cover the Porori arc of Hideaki Sorachi's longrunning manga.
Gintama, arguably the most popular manga in Japan is getting a new anime this October that will adapt the Porori Arc of Hideaki Sorachi's manga.
Manga and anime fans are happy and confused by this reveal as pretty much everyone's happy at the news of more Gintama but equally confused by the decision to skip past several arcs of the manga to get to the Porori arc. Perhaps Animedia's announcement will be an explaination of why Bandai Namco decided to skip animating this portion of the manga?
ABOUT GINTAMA
Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga began publishing in 2003 and annually ranks as one of the country's top sellers. An anime adaptation aired from 2006 to 2015 (with several, extended hiatuses). To date, there have been 62 volumes of the manga released, along with several light novels, video games and anime films.
