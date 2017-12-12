GINTAMA Live-Action Movie Will Hit North America With Screenings In January
Azoland Pictures has announced that with their partnership with Well Go USA, they will release the Gintama live-action film in theaters across the US and Canada starting January 19, 2018. To buy tickets from the Azoland Pictures website, click here.
Check out the official trailer for Gintama down below with a synopsis of the film after!
Gintama Synopsis: Gintama akes place in an alternate Edo-period Japan, where an Alien race has taken control, forcing Samurai to lay down their swords. Once feared as the “White Demon,” former samurai Gintoki Sakata now works as an everyday handyman – until a master swordsman tasks Gintoki and his friends with finding the cursed sword Benizakura to keep it from falling into the wrong hands. Packed with the sword-swinging sci-fi action and offbeat humor that have made the manga a classic, GINTAMA is bound to delight both fans and anyone looking for a journey to a visually-stunning universe where fantastical action lurks just around every corner.
