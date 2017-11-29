GINTAMA'S Live-Action Adaptation Is Dominating At Top 3 On Japan's DVD Sales Rankings
According to the latest Oricon sales report, the premium edition DVD of the live-action film adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's action comedy manga Gintama, released on November 22, sold 15,000 units in its first week, becoming the top-selling disc in the overall ranking.
The live-action film adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's action comedy manga Gintama, released on November 22, sold 15,000 units in its first week becoming the top-selling disc in the overall ranking.
This is the first time in 2017 for a live-action film based on a Japanese manga to top the rankings. In addition, the film's regular edition DVD ranked second with 9,289 units and a DVD of its spin-off web drama series "Mitsuba Arc" also followed in third place with 7,875 units sold.
The live-action film Gintama was released in Japan on July 14, 2017, and earned an impressive 3.84 billion yen (about 34 million US dollars) from its domestic run. Beating strong competitors, it became the top-grossing live-action Japanese film of the summer. As reported, director Yuichi Fukuda confirmed at the release memorial event for the first film's DVD/Blu-ray on November 16 that the sequel was already in the woks for a release in the summer holiday season of 2018.
Here is a quick peek at what the cover sleeves look like for the DVD's!
Here is a look at what the whole Premium Edition Set looks like, followed by the official trailer for the film.
Gintama Synopsis: Set in a parallel universe around the Edo period. Alien species Amanto attack planet Earth. The people on Earth fight back against the aliens for more than 10 years. The Shogunate sees the power of Amanto and decide accept their conquest. The Shogunate builds a puppet government for Amanto and carry out the Sword Abolishment Edict. Due to these actions, samurai, that fought against the Amanto for their country and their lord, fall into a decline. Gintoki Sakata (Oguri Shun) is a samurai and happens to meet people. He has an extraordinary experience.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]