Here Is A New Look At EDENS ZERO Straight From The FAIRY TAIL Creator!

Hiro Mashima's follow up to Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, is under two weeks away from releasing its first chapter. Mashima now gives us a new look at this mysterious character.
This new main character has yet to have his name officially revealed but this new look at him shows three different sides to his personality.
Fans made comparisons between this new character and Fairy Tail protagonist Natsu, but these portraits displaying different aspects of the character's personality will help to set him apart.
Set to be simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), Edens Zero (temporary title) is slated to release in Weekly Shonen Magazine's Issue 30, June 26. The first chapter of the series will be available Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle. Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, "I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!"
There are no other confirmed details about the story of the new series as of this date, but Mashima has previously revealed sketches featuring a brand new female character, and a brand new main male character. This new serialization is only one of three new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there's also a secret project brewing. It's a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure.
