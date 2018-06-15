Here Is A New Look At EDENS ZERO Straight From The FAIRY TAIL Creator!

The official reveal of Fairy Tail author Hiro Mashima's new series is almost here. Eleven months after the finale of Fairy Tail, the worldwide release of his latest work is almost upon us.

Hiro Mashima's follow up to Fairy Tail, Edens Zero, is under two weeks away from releasing its first chapter. Mashima now gives us a new look at this mysterious character.



This new main character has yet to have his name officially revealed but this new look at him shows three different sides to his personality.





エデンズゼロ主人公設定の一部。 pic.twitter.com/DPMMPR94vt — 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) June 14, 2018

Fans made comparisons between this new character and Fairy Tail protagonist Natsu, but these portraits displaying different aspects of the character's personality will help to set him apart.