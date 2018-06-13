HI-SCORE GIRL TV Anime Ending Theme Song Is Performed By Etsuko Yakushimaru
Etsuko Yakushimaru known for her solo works including theme songs in several anime series, such as Arakawa Under The Bridge and Space Dandy is now lending her voice to Hi-Score Girl.
Singer Etsuko Yakushimaru is contributing her song "Hōkago Distraction" (Afterschool Distraction) as the ending theme song for the television anime of Hi Score Girl. The song also features Yakushimaru's close friend Seiichi Nagai. The song's single will go on sale on both CD and seven-inch analog vinyl record on August 22.
The show will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 13 at 24:30 before airing later that evening on MBS.
The previously revealed cast members include:
Kōhei Amasaki as Haruo Yaguchi
Sayumi Suzushiro as Akira Ōno
Yūki Hirose as Koharu Hidaka
Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kōtarō Miyao
Daiki Yamashita as Genta Doi
Daria Midō as Chihiro Onizuka
Satomi Arai as Namie Yaguchi
Shizuka Itou as Moemi Gōda
Chō as Jiiya
Chinatsu Akasaki as Makoto Ōno
Tomokazu Sugita as Elementary School Homeroom Teacher
Kana Ueda as Tōno-sensei
Taketora as Koharu's Father
Houchu Ohtsuka as Narrator
Yoshiki Yamakawa is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Tatsuhiko Urahata is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata is drawing the character designs. Yūsuke Suzuki is the CG director. Yoko Shimomura is composing the music. Yuji Matsukura is credited for animation supervision. Tomoyasu Sakakibara is credited as CGI producer, and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is credited for CGI. Sora Tob Sakana is performing the opening theme song "New Stranger."
The story of the "90s arcade romantic comedy" manga begins in 1991, during the heyday of the 2D fighting game boom. Sixth-grader Haruo spends his entire day at an arcade oblivious to the world around him. However, one day at his usual arcade, he encounters Akira, his female classmate with good grades, money and a top-class gamer. Akira completely outmatches Haruo in one Street Fighter II round after another, and their relationship develops from this unlikely encounter.
