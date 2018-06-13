HI-SCORE GIRL TV Anime Ending Theme Song Is Performed By Etsuko Yakushimaru

Etsuko Yakushimaru known for her solo works including theme songs in several anime series, such as Arakawa Under The Bridge and Space Dandy is now lending her voice to Hi-Score Girl.





Singer Etsuko Yakushimaru is contributing her song "Hōkago Distraction" (Afterschool Distraction) as the ending theme song for the television anime of Hi Score Girl. The song also features Yakushimaru's close friend Seiichi Nagai. The song's single will go on sale on both CD and seven-inch analog vinyl record on August 22.

The show will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 13 at 24:30 before airing later that evening on MBS.

The previously revealed cast members include:

Kōhei Amasaki as Haruo Yaguchi

Sayumi Suzushiro as Akira Ōno

Yūki Hirose as Koharu Hidaka

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kōtarō Miyao

Daiki Yamashita as Genta Doi

Daria Midō as Chihiro Onizuka

Satomi Arai as Namie Yaguchi

Shizuka Itou as Moemi Gōda

Chō as Jiiya

Chinatsu Akasaki as Makoto Ōno

Tomokazu Sugita as Elementary School Homeroom Teacher

Kana Ueda as Tōno-sensei

Taketora as Koharu's Father

Houchu Ohtsuka as Narrator





Yoshiki Yamakawa is directing the anime at J.C. Staff. Tatsuhiko Urahata is in charge of series composition. Michiru Kuwabata is drawing the character designs. Yūsuke Suzuki is the CG director. Yoko Shimomura is composing the music. Yuji Matsukura is credited for animation supervision. Tomoyasu Sakakibara is credited as CGI producer, and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is credited for CGI. Sora Tob Sakana is performing the opening theme song "New Stranger."