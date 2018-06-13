HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Anime Has New Visuals And Promo Video

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is a Japanese light novel series written by Yukiya Murasaki and illustrated by Takahiro Tsurusaki. An anime television series adaptation is in the works.

The official website for Yukiya Murasaki's How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series revealed a new promotional video and key visual. The opening theme song "DeCIDE" and closing theme song "Saiaku no Hi demo Anata ga Suki" is performed by the SUMMONARS 2+ unit.







The anime will premiere on July 5 on AT-X at 9:30 p.m, on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m., on BS Fuji at 24:00 (effectively July 6 at 12:00 a.m.), and on Sun TV at 26:00 (effectively July 6 at 2:00 a.m.). The series will stream on various services in Japan.

Yūta Murano is directing the anime. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is in charge of the series scripts. Shizue Kaneko is designing the characters. Yuki Nishioka is serving as chief animation director. Yuki Miyamoto is the monster designer and action animation director. Natsuko Otsuka is the color key artist, and Kusanagi is handling the backgrounds. Teppei Satō is directing the photography at Asahi Production Shiraishi Studio. Satoshi Motoyama is directing the sound at Half HP Studio.





The five main voice actresses (Waki, Serizawa, Hara, Okubo, and Katō) will perform the opening theme song "DeCIDE" under the unit name "SUMMONARS 2+." Yū Serizawa will perform the anime's ending theme song. Creator unit HoneyWorks is producing the song.