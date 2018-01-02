HULU Has Added KILL LA KILL And SWORD ART ONLINE 2 English Dubs To Streaming Service

The streaming service Hulu has announced that it has added the English dubs of Kill la Kill and Sword Art Online II to its catalog.

In addition, Hulu will also be adding the first two seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V with an English dub today.



This season, Hulu is simulcasting Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls, Overlord, DARLING in the FRANXX, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card and Record of Grancrest War in Japanese with English subtitles. Hulu is also continuing its English-subtitled simulcasts of Black Clover and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

