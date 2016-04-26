IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNEGON? English Cast Reveal: Hestia Announced

Sentai Filmworks announced the english casting for Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?'s Hestia. Hit the jump, check out a dubbed trailer and find out who it is!

Sentai Filmworks announced with a brand new clip that Luci Christian will be playing Hestia in the dubbed version of Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The english dubbed version will be release on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on March 28th, 2017. There will also be a limited edition that includes a poster, booklet, ribbon, hardcover grimoire, static clings, and lenticular card. Check out the clip below and let us know what you think of the dubbed version!





About Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?:



In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the monstrous underground labyrinth known as Dungeon. But while riches and renown are incentive enough for most, Bell Cranel, would-be hero extraordinaire, has bigger plans. He wants to pick up girls. Is it wrong to face the perils of Dungeon alone, in a single-member guild blessed by a failed goddess? Maybe. Is it wrong to dream of playing hero to hapless maidens in Dungeon? Maybe not. After one misguided adventure, Bell quickly discovers that anything can happen in the labyrinth–even chance encounters with beautiful women. The only problem? He's the one who winds up the damsel in distress!!