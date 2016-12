IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Spin-Off Series Coming Next Year!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off revealed thanks to new teaser video, plus Japanese voice cast announced!





Warner Brothers Japan has released a teaser video for Sword Oratoria, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Ups Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off. It's expected to be released in April 2017.







Aiz Wallenstein, the Sword Princess, is known as one of the most powerful warriors from one of the most powerful groups in the city of Orario: Loki Familia. With them, she ventures into the deepest parts of the labyrinthine Dungeon beneath the city, stalking the monstrous denizens that lurk there and vanquishing them with the blazing light of her sword. But when she meets a certain white-haired boy, the encounter will change both of them forever… The series is set to be directed by Youhei Suzuki based on the series composition by Hideki Shirane. Shigeki Kimoto is handling the character designs and it’s being animated at JC Staff. The Japanese cast includes:Saori Ōnishi as Aiz WallensteinMutsumi Tamura as Finn DeimneJuri Kimura as Lefiya ViridisNobuhiko Okamoto as Bete LogaRie Murakawa as Tiona HiryuteMinami Takahashi as Tione HiryuteAyako Kawasumi as Riveria Ljos Alf (replacing Risa Taneda)Kenji Nomura as Gareth LandrockYurika Kubo as LokiWarner Brothers Japan has released a teaser video for Sword Oratoria, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Ups Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off. It's expected to be released in April 2017.

