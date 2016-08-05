Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Spin-Off Series Coming Next Year!

IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Spin-Off Series Coming Next Year!

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off revealed thanks to new teaser video, plus Japanese voice cast announced!

The series is set to be directed by Youhei Suzuki based on the series composition by Hideki Shirane. Shigeki Kimoto is handling the character designs and it’s being animated at JC Staff. The Japanese cast includes:

Saori Ōnishi as Aiz Wallenstein

Mutsumi Tamura as Finn Deimne

Juri Kimura as Lefiya Viridis

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Bete Loga

Rie Murakawa as Tiona Hiryute

Minami Takahashi as Tione Hiryute

Ayako Kawasumi as Riveria Ljos Alf (replacing Risa Taneda)

Kenji Nomura as Gareth Landrock

Yurika Kubo as Loki

Warner Brothers Japan has released a teaser video for Sword Oratoria, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Ups Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off. It's expected to be released in April 2017.



Aiz Wallenstein, the Sword Princess, is known as one of the most powerful warriors from one of the most powerful groups in the city of Orario: Loki Familia. With them, she ventures into the deepest parts of the labyrinthine Dungeon beneath the city, stalking the monstrous denizens that lurk there and vanquishing them with the blazing light of her sword. But when she meets a certain white-haired boy, the encounter will change both of them forever…
Posted By:
GBest
Member Since 5/8/2016
Filed Under "Shonen" 12/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]