IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Spin-Off Series Coming Next Year!
The series is set to be directed by Youhei Suzuki based on the series composition by Hideki Shirane. Shigeki Kimoto is handling the character designs and it’s being animated at JC Staff. The Japanese cast includes:
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off revealed thanks to new teaser video, plus Japanese voice cast announced!
Saori Ōnishi as Aiz Wallenstein
Mutsumi Tamura as Finn Deimne
Juri Kimura as Lefiya Viridis
Nobuhiko Okamoto as Bete Loga
Rie Murakawa as Tiona Hiryute
Minami Takahashi as Tione Hiryute
Ayako Kawasumi as Riveria Ljos Alf (replacing Risa Taneda)
Kenji Nomura as Gareth Landrock
Yurika Kubo as Loki
Warner Brothers Japan has released a teaser video for Sword Oratoria, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Ups Girls In A Dungeon? spin-off. It's expected to be released in April 2017.
Aiz Wallenstein, the Sword Princess, is known as one of the most powerful warriors from one of the most powerful groups in the city of Orario: Loki Familia. With them, she ventures into the deepest parts of the labyrinthine Dungeon beneath the city, stalking the monstrous denizens that lurk there and vanquishing them with the blazing light of her sword. But when she meets a certain white-haired boy, the encounter will change both of them forever…
