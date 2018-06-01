It's The First Week Of The Winter 2018 Anime Season - Here's Where To Watch The Top New And Returning Shows

Anime Strike might be no more but are any of the top new Winter 2018 anime shows streaming on Amazon Prime? Find out in our handy guide.

citrus, Darling in the FranXX, Grancrest Senki and more- which new title are you looking forward to checking out the most?



Also, if you're on a budget and looking to cut back on some of your subscriptions this season, this guide will be pretty handy in determining where to spend your hard-earned money. As in most seasons past, Crunchyroll certainly snagged the lion's share of new titles but whereas they have quantity, a few other platforms might have them beat in terms of quality. Is your number 1 most-anticipated show steaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HiDive or still looking for a home?

citrus, Darling in the FranXX, Grancrest Senki and more- which new title are you looking forward to checking out the most?

Also, if you're on a budget and looking to cut back on some of your subscriptions this season, this guide will be pretty handy in determining where to spend your hard-earned money. As in most seasons past, Crunchyroll certainly snagged the lion's share of new titles but whereas they have quantity, a few other platforms might have them beat in terms of quality. Is your number 1 most-anticipated show steaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HiDive or still looking for a home?

Anime Strike Amazon Prime

It appears the collapse of Anime Strike has Amazon circling the wagons at the moment but the streaming platform still has 4 exclusive titles for the Winter 2018 season through Amazon's contract with Fuji TV's Noitamina and Animeism programming blocks. What happens after those contracts expire is anyone's guess. After The Rain (January 12)

Beatless (January 13)

Killing Bites

Kokkoku: Moment by Moment

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll remains the preeminent destination for anime viewing in North America. The streaming platform has a whopping 31 new, returning or ongoing titles for the Winter 2018 season- many of which are also being simuldubbed via CR's partnership with Funimation. A place further than the Universe

The Ancient Magus' Bride (2nd cour)

Black Clover (2nd cour)

GARO: Vanishing Line (2nd cour)

Grancrest Senki AKA Record of Grancrest War (January 06)

Overlord II (January 9)

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san AKA Skilled Teaser Takagi

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

Pop Team Epic (January 7)

Dagashi Kashi season 2

Darling in the FranXX

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody

Katana Maidens ~ Toji No Miko

citrus

The Junji Ito Collection

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (January 09)

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens

March Comes In Like A Lion season 2 (2nd cour) *no Funimation dub

Ryuuou no Oshigoto! AKA The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! *no Funimation dub

Sora Yori mo Tooi Basho *no Funimation dub

Yuru Camp AKA Laid-Back Camp *no Funimation dub

Gintama: Silver Soul Arc *no Funimation dub

Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san AKA Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles

Gakuen Babysitters AKA School Babysitters *no Funimation dub

Dragon Ball Super (ongoing)

Boruto Naruto: Generations (ongoing)

One Piece (ongoing)

IDOLiSH 7 (ongoing)

Slow Start *no Funimation dub

Miira no Kaikata AKA How To Keep A Mummy *no Funimation dub (January 12)

Yowamushi Pedal: Glory Line (January 09) - Season 4 of the popular shonen sports anime.

Funimation

It's still too early to see what the ramifications will be from Sony's purchase of Funimation. As a result, Funi is still operating off of its partnership with Crunhcyroll. You'll only be watching Funimation this season if you prefer English-dubs over subtitles. Overlord II *dub (?)

GARO: Vanishing Line *dub (2nd cour)

Pop Team Epic *simul-dub (January 7)

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san AKA Skilled Teaser Takagi *simul-dub

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card *simul-dub

Dagashi Kashi season 2 *simul-dub

Darling in the FranXX *simul-dub

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody *simul-dub

citurs *simul-dub

The Junji Ito Collection

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (January 09)

Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens

Dragon Ball Super (ongoing)

Boruto Naruto: Generations (ongoing)

One Piece (ongoing)

HiDIVE

Once upon a tile the major partnership in animation was between Sentai Filmworks and Crunchyroll. However a few year back, Sentai partnered up with Amazon and Crunchyroll rebounded by entering into a sub/dub agreement with Funimation. However, with Amazon ending Anime Strike, Sentai's titles only have HiDIVE as a potential landing spot. Sentai will likely be looking to find a new partner yet again and most anime fans expect it to be Netflix. Nanatsu no Bitoku AKA The Seven Heavenly Virtues *though not confirmed, Sentai Filmworks holds the license and with Amazon reshuffling, their only buyer at the moment is HiDIVE

Hakumei to Mikochi AKA Hakumei and Mikochi

Takunomi. *15 minute shorts

Pop Team Epic (January 7)

Mitsuboshi Colors

Dame × Prince Anime Caravan (January 10)

ClassicaLoid 2nd Season (January 6)

Hulu

Hulu bowed out from the anime game a number of years ago but they still have existing contracts in place with a few licensors. As such, they'll debut new titles from time to time, as is the case with Record of Grancrest War. Black Clover (2nd cour)

Grancrest Senki AKA Record of Grancrest War

Netflix

Netflix announced last year that they would be committing a boatload of cash to original programming- including anime original films and television series. Devilman: Crybaby is already making noise in the anime community but that's just a precursor for the thunderous arrival of The Seven Deadly Sins season 2 (technically 3). Devilman: Crybaby

Fate/EXTRA: Last Encore

B: The Beginning

Violet Evergarden - It's set to air week-to-week in Netflix Japan and a few other Netflix territories have the show listed for a January 11 debut as well. However initial reports stated that Violet Evergarden wouldn't make its way stateside until the Spring. We'll know for sure on the 11th... (January 11...maybe...possibly)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments (January 13)