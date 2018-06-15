Izuku's Unique Way Of Controlling One For All - MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES

One of the biggest core plots of My Hero Academia is Izuku Midoriya learning how to properly control his passed down quirk, One For All. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes trailer shares some insight.

Midoriya learning how to better control the passed down One For All quirk without damaging his body has always been fun to see. The full use of this power has broken him in the past, but the upcoming movie has a life hack, a helpful cheat on how to beat it.





As seen in the brand new trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Midoriya's arm is wrapped up in this red device that will allow him better control and range of his One For All power. He'll be able to use greater amounts of power without major feedback or damage.



That's going to be important given the struggle All Might seems to be in during the trailer, and that last ditch effort from Midoriya at the trailer's end. Either way this turns out, fans will soon get to experience the film. Premiering August 3 in Japan, but with a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018 in July, the synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes with a later US theater release planned, is as follows:



“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.