Join The Game In A New SWORD ART ONLINE AR Event In February
The Tokyo Anime Tourism Board is letting you join the world of Sword Art Online, minus all of the getting stuck in the game and dying forever part, through a special new collab AR event!
This winter's Digital Stamp Rally marks a very special collaboration between the Sword Art Online franchise and the Tokyo tourism board, inviting fans to use their smartphones to cruise around Tokyo and interact with augmented-reality spots around town.
Down below is the official promo video showing off a little bit of what you will see in the AR event!
To participate in the event, download the special app and check the map to find each spot, then check in nearby (within a 30m radius) and interact with characters from Sword Art Online. Hitting enough spots will get you prizes like pinback buttons, clear files, and towels, here is a quick look at the rewards down below!
The event runs from January 28 to February 28. A special kickoff event will be held on the 28th in Bellesalle Akihabara, where you can encounter rare characters. No advance registration is necessary for the event.
